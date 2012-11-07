DIARY-Japan - Nov 8

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click
- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.
- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.
Thursday, Nov 8
2350* - Current account for September
2350* - Machinery orders for September
2350* - Bank lending for October
2350* - Capital flows data for Oct 28-Nov 3
0500 - Economy watchers survey for October
Friday, Nov 9
2350* - BOJ money supply for October
0400 - Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp Q2 earnings results
0500 - Consumer confidence survey for October
0600 - AOC Holdings Q2 earnings results
0600 - Suzuki Motor Corp Q2 earnings results
Monday, Nov 12
2350* - Corporate goods price index for October
2350* - July-September GDP
0230 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa speaks at seminar hosted by Kyodo news agency
0600 - Olympus Corp Q2 earnings results
Tuesday, Nov 13
0430 - Revised industrial output for September
Wednesday, Nov 14
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Q2 earnings results
- Mizuho Financial Group Inc Q2 earnings results
- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Q2 earnings results
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data
0600 - Gree Inc Q1 earnings results
Thursday, Nov 15
- India PM Manmohan Singh arrives in Japan for 4-day trip
- Aozora Bank Q2 earnings results
-2330* - Reuters Tankan index for November [JPRTAN=ECI)
-2350* - Capital flows data for Nov 4-10
Friday, Nov 16
No major events scheduled
Monday, Nov 19
- Bank of Japan begins two-day policy review
Tuesday, Nov 20
- Bank of Japan ends 2-day policy meeting, announces decision
Wednesday, Nov 21
2350* - Trade data for October
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data
Thursday, Nov 22
- Capital flows data for Nov 11-17
------------------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:
Live Japan economic data
Japan holidays
Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:
Live G7 Economic Indicators
Forex & debt day ahead
Index of diaries
Upcoming Reuters polls
Week ahead in Asia & Pacific
General and Political
Economic Events
Government Debt Auctions
Equities
Grains and Oilseeds
Softs
Metals
Energy
Sports
Holidays
All Diaries
For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts