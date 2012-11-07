DIARY-Japan - Nov 8

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Nov 8

2350* - Current account for September

2350* - Machinery orders for September

2350* - Bank lending for October

2350* - Capital flows data for Oct 28-Nov 3

0500 - Economy watchers survey for October

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Nov 9

2350* - BOJ money supply for October

0400 - Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp Q2 earnings results

0500 - Consumer confidence survey for October

0600 - AOC Holdings Q2 earnings results

0600 - Suzuki Motor Corp Q2 earnings results

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Nov 12

2350* - Corporate goods price index for October

2350* - July-September GDP

0230 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa speaks at seminar hosted by Kyodo news agency

0600 - Olympus Corp Q2 earnings results

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Nov 13

0430 - Revised industrial output for September

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Nov 14

- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Q2 earnings results

- Mizuho Financial Group Inc Q2 earnings results

- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Q2 earnings results

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data

0600 - Gree Inc Q1 earnings results

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Nov 15

- India PM Manmohan Singh arrives in Japan for 4-day trip

- Aozora Bank Q2 earnings results

-2330* - Reuters Tankan index for November [JPRTAN=ECI)

-2350* - Capital flows data for Nov 4-10

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Nov 16

No major events scheduled

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Nov 19

- Bank of Japan begins two-day policy review

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Nov 20

- Bank of Japan ends 2-day policy meeting, announces decision

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Nov 21

2350* - Trade data for October

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Nov 22

- Capital flows data for Nov 11-17

