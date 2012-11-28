FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Japan - Nov 29
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2012 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

DIARY-Japan - Nov 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Nov 29

- Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai speaks in Kumamoto, southern Japan

2350* - Capital flows data for Nov 18-24

2350* - Retail sales for October

0030 - Ministry of Finance announces detailed energy and commodities customs-cleared import data for October

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0600 - JX Nippon Oil & Energy announces crude refining outlook for December

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Nov 30

2313* - Manufacturing PMI for Nov

2330* - Household spending data for October

2330* - Nationwide CPI for October

2330* - Unemployment rate for October

2330* - Tokyo CPI for November

2350* - Industrial output for October

0430 - Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry announces monthly oil data for October

0500 - Housing starts for October

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Dec 3

2350* - MOF business capex survey

- ECB board member Christian Noyer, BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa and Japan’s vice finance minister for international affairs Takehiko Nakao attend Europlace Financial Forum

0010 - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura speaks at conference hosted by the Global Interdependence Center

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Dec 4

0130 - Wage earners’ data for October

0130 - 10-year Japanese government bond auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Dec 5

0120 - 6-month discount bill auction

0130 - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura speaks in Niigata, northwestern Japan

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Dec 6

2330* - Reuters Tankan index for December

2350* - Capital flows data for Nov 25-Dec 1

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 30-year government bond auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Dec 7

2350* - Foreign reserves for Nov

0500 - Coincident and leading indicators for October

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Dec 10

2350* - Current account for Oct

2350* - Bank lending for November

2350* - Business confidence survey for Oct-Dec

2350* - July-September revised GDP

0500 - Consumer confidence survey for November

- Economy watchers survey for November

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Dec 11

2350* - BOJ money supply for November

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Dec 12

0120 - 2-month discount bill auction

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Dec 13

2350* - Capital flows data for Dec 2-8

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Dec 14

2350* - Bank of Japan’s Tankan business sentiment survey for December

0200 - Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan to announce fuel usage data for November

0430 - Revised industrial output for October

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
