DIARY-Japan - Nov 30

Friday, Nov 30

2313* - Manufacturing PMI for Nov

2330* - Household spending data for October

2330* - Nationwide CPI for October

2330* - Unemployment rate for October

2330* - Tokyo CPI for November

2350* - Industrial output for October

0430 - Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry announces monthly oil data for October

0500 - Housing starts for October

Monday, Dec 3

2350* - MOF business capex survey

- ECB board member Christian Noyer, BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa and Japan’s vice finance minister for international affairs Takehiko Nakao attend Europlace Financial Forum

0010 - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura speaks at conference hosted by the Global Interdependence Center

Tuesday, Dec 4

0130 - Wage earners’ data for October

0130 - 10-year Japanese government bond auction

Wednesday, Dec 5

0120 - 6-month discount bill auction

0130 - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura speaks in Niigata, northwestern Japan

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data

Thursday, Dec 6

2330* - Reuters Tankan index for December

2350* - Capital flows data for Nov 25-Dec 1

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 30-year government bond auction

Friday, Dec 7

2350* - Foreign reserves for Nov

0500 - Coincident and leading indicators for October

Monday, Dec 10

2350* - Current account for Oct

2350* - Bank lending for November

2350* - Business confidence survey for Oct-Dec

2350* - July-September revised GDP

0500 - Consumer confidence survey for November

- Economy watchers survey for November

Tuesday, Dec 11

2350* - BOJ money supply for November

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

Wednesday, Dec 12

2350* - Machinery orders for October

2350* - Corporate goods price index for November

0120 - 2-month discount bill auction

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data

Thursday, Dec 13

2350* - Capital flows data for Dec 2-8

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction

Friday, Dec 14

2350* - Bank of Japan’s Tankan business sentiment survey for December

0200 - Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan to announce fuel usage data for November

0430 - Revised industrial output for October

Monday, Dec 17

- Fukushima Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Safety

