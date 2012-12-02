DIARY-Japan - Dec 3

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click
- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.
- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.
Monday, Dec 3
2350* - MOF business capex survey
- ECB board member Christian Noyer, BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa and Japan’s vice finance minister for international affairs Takehiko Nakao attend Europlace Financial Forum
0010 - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura speaks at conference hosted by the Global Interdependence Center
Tuesday, Dec 4
0130 - Wage earners’ data for October
0130 - 10-year Japanese government bond auction
Wednesday, Dec 5
0120 - 6-month discount bill auction
0130 - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura speaks in Niigata, northwestern Japan
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data
0700 - Japan Petroleum Development Association briefs on its study of global oil and gas reserves at the end of 2010
Thursday, Dec 6
2330* - Reuters Tankan index for December
2350* - Capital flows data for Nov 25-Dec 1
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 30-year government bond auction
Friday, Dec 7
2350* - Foreign reserves for Nov
0500 - Coincident and leading indicators for October
Monday, Dec 10
2350* - Current account for Oct
2350* - Bank lending for November
2350* - Business confidence survey for Oct-Dec
2350* - July-September revised GDP
0500 - Consumer confidence survey for November
- Economy watchers survey for November
Tuesday, Dec 11
2350* - BOJ money supply for November
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
Wednesday, Dec 12
2350* - Machinery orders for October
2350* - Corporate goods price index for November
0120 - 2-month discount bill auction
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data
Thursday, Dec 13
2350* - Capital flows data for Dec 2-8
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction
Friday, Dec 14
2350* - Bank of Japan’s Tankan business sentiment survey for December
0200 - Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan to announce fuel usage data for November
0430 - Revised industrial output for October
Monday, Dec 17
- Fukushima Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Safety
Tuesday, Dec 18
0120 - 1-year discount bill auction
0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction
Wednesday, Dec 19
- Bank of Japan begins two-day policy-setting meeting
2350* - Trade data for November
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data
0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan President Yasushi Kimura holds monthly news conference
Thursday, Dec 20
- Bank of Japan ends two-day policy-setting meeting, announces policy decision
2350* - Capital flows data for Dec 9-15
Friday, Dec 21
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
------------------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:
Live Japan economic data
Japan holidays
Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:
Live G7 Economic Indicators
Forex & debt day ahead
Index of diaries
Upcoming Reuters polls
Week ahead in Asia & Pacific
General and Political
Economic Events
Government Debt Auctions
Equities
Grains and Oilseeds
Softs
Metals
Energy
Sports
Holidays
All Diaries
For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts