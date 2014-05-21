FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Japan - May 22
May 21, 2014 / 10:00 PM / 3 years ago

DIARY-Japan - May 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic
indicators click. For top news click 
    - All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
    - Times in GMT. Asterisks** indicate GMT is previous day.
    - Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily
mean that Reuters will cover it.
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Thursday, May 22
    **2350 - Capital flows data    
    0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
    0130 - Government bond auction for enhanced liquidity
    0135 - Flash manufacturing PMI for May
    0430 - Toshiba midterm plan
    0500 - Crude steel output data for April
    0700 - Sony business strategy announcement
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Friday, May 23
    0500 - Weather agency announces three-month temperature
forecast.
    0630 - Chugoku Electric Power Co President Tomohide
Karita holds regular press conference.
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Monday, May 26
    **2350 - Bank of Japan issues minutes of its April 30
policy-setting meeting.
    0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan President Yasushi
Kimura holds monthly news conference.
    0700 - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata speaks at
event hosted by Kyodo news agency.
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Tuesday, May 27
    0130 - 40-year government bond auction
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Wednesday, May 28
    0300 - Petroleum association releases weekly data on crude
oil stocks.
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Thursday, May 29
    N/A - Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai speaks to
business leaders in Okinawa.
    **2350 - Capital flows data    
    0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
    0130 - Two-year government bond auction
    0600 - JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp announces crude
refining plan for next month.
    -------------------------------------------------------
 Other Japan diaries:
    Live Japan economic data         
    Japan holidays               
    Diaries in Japanese           
 Global diaries:
    Live G7 Economic Indicators      
    Forex & debt day ahead         
    Index of diaries              
    Upcoming Reuters polls       
    Week ahead in Asia & Pacific 
    General and Political         
    Economic Events                 
    Government Debt Auctions        
    Equities                        
    Grains and Oilseeds           
    Softs                         
    Metals                        
    Energy                          
    Sports                        
    Holidays                        
    All Diaries                       
    For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

 (Compiled by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
