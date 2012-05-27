DIARY-Japan - May 28

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on it.

----------------------------------------------

Monday, May 28

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Bank of Japan releases minutes of April 27 meeting

0200 - Carmakers’ production, exports for April

2350* - Corporate service price index for April

0430 - Governor of Kyoto prefecture, neighbouring Ohi nuclear plant, to speak at National Press Club

0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan’s President Akihiko Tembo holds monthly news conference

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, May 29

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2330* - Household spending for April

2330* - Unemployment rate for April

2350* - Retail sales for April

0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction

0800 - Iron and Steel Federation of Japan, chairman’s regular monthly news conference

---------------------------------------------

Wednesday, May 30

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- April copper exports based on Ministry of Finance customs-cleared data

- April zinc exports based on MOF’s customs-cleared data

0000 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa speaks at international conference on demographic changes and macroeconomic performance.

0030 - Ministry of Finance to announce final customs-cleared trade data for April

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

COMPANIES

0700 - JX Nippon Oil & Energy briefs on June crude oil refining outlook

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, May 31

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2315* - Manufacturing PMI for May

2350* - Industrial output for April

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for April

0430 - METI announces monthly oil data for April

0500 - Housing starts and construction orders for April

----------------------------------------------

Friday, June 1

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2330* - Reuters Tankan for June

2350* - MOF business capex survey

0010 - Top forex diplomat Takehiko Nakao speaks at Euromoney Japan Forex Forum

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

0500  New vehicle sales for May

----------------------------------------------

Monday, June 4

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

0100 - Metals research firm Thomson Reuters GFMS holds news conference on 2012 report

0330 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to speak and take questions at a seminar in Tokyo

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, June 5

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

0130 - 10-year Japanese government bond auction

