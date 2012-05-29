DIARY-Japan - May 30

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click
- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.
- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on it.
Wednesday, May 30
- April copper exports based on Ministry of Finance customs-cleared data
- April zinc exports based on MOF’s customs-cleared data
- Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari holds news conference
0000 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa speaks at international conference on demographic changes and macroeconomic performance.
0030 - Ministry of Finance to announce final customs-cleared trade data for April
0200 - Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda to discuss plan to raise sales tax with ruling party heavyweight Ichiro Ozawa
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data
0700 - JX Nippon Oil & Energy briefs on June crude oil refining outlook
Thursday, May 31
2350* - Industrial output for April
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for April
0430 - METI announces monthly oil data for April
0500 - Housing starts and construction orders for April
Friday, June 1
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
2350* - MOF business capex survey
0010 - Top forex diplomat Takehiko Nakao speaks at Euromoney Japan Forex Forum
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
0500 New vehicle sales for May
Monday, June 4
0100 - Metals research firm Thomson Reuters GFMS holds news conference on 2012 report
0330 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to speak and take questions at a seminar in Tokyo
Tuesday, June 5
0130 - 10-year Japanese government bond auction
Wednesday, June 6
0120 - 6-month discount bill auction
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data
Thursday, June 7
0130 - 30-year Japanese government bond auction
0500 - Leading indicator and coincident indicator for April
