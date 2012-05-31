DIARY-Japan - June 1

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click
- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.
- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on it.
Friday, June 1
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
2350* - MOF business capex survey
0010 - Top forex diplomat Takehiko Nakao speaks at Euromoney Japan Forex Forum
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
0500 - New vehicle sales for May
Monday, June 4
0100 - Metals research firm Thomson Reuters GFMS holds news conference on 2012 report
0330 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to speak and take questions at a seminar in Tokyo
Tuesday, June 5
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
0130 - 10-year Japanese government bond auction
Wednesday, June 6
0120 - 6-month discount bill auction
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data
Thursday, June 7
2350* Capital flows data
0130 - 30-year Japanese government bond auction
0500 - Leading indicator and coincident indicator for April
Friday, June 8
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
2350* - Bank lending for May
2350* - Current account for April
2350* - Revised January-March GDP
0500 - Economy Watchers survey for May
Monday, June 11
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
2350* - MOF business confidence survey for April-June
0500 - Consumer confidence survey for May
---------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:
Live Japan economic data
Japan holidays
Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:
Live G7 Economic Indicators
Forex & debt day ahead
Index of diaries
Upcoming Reuters polls
Week ahead in Asia & Pacific
General and Political
Economic Events
Government Debt Auctions
Equities
Grains and Oilseeds
Softs
Metals
Energy
Sports
Holidays
All Diaries
For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts