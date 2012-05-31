FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Japan - June 1
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

DIARY-Japan - June 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on it.

----------------------------------------------

Friday, June 1

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2350* - MOF business capex survey

0010 - Top forex diplomat Takehiko Nakao speaks at Euromoney Japan Forex Forum

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

0500 - New vehicle sales for May

----------------------------------------------

Monday, June 4

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

0100 - Metals research firm Thomson Reuters GFMS holds news conference on 2012 report

0330 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to speak and take questions at a seminar in Tokyo

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, June 5

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

0130 - 10-year Japanese government bond auction

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, June 6

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

0120 - 6-month discount bill auction

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, June 7

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2350* Capital flows data

0130 - 30-year Japanese government bond auction

0500 - Leading indicator and coincident indicator for April

----------------------------------------------

Friday, June 8

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2350* - Bank lending for May

2350* - Current account for April

2350* - Revised January-March GDP

0500 - Economy Watchers survey for May

----------------------------------------------

Monday, June 11

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2350* - MOF business confidence survey for April-June

0500 - Consumer confidence survey for May

---------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

