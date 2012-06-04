DIARY-Japan - June 5

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on it.

---------------------------------------------

Tuesday, June 5

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

- Trade Minister Yukio Edano to attend APEC trade ministers meeting and Japan-Russia investment forum in Kazan, Russia, June 4-6

0130 - 10-year Japanese government bond auction

0930 - Meeting of METI panel of experts on energy mix options for 2030

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, June 6

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Trade Minister Yukio Edano to attend APEC trade ministers meeting and Japan-Russia investment forum in Kazan, Russia, June 4-6

0120 - 6-month discount bill auction

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, June 7

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2350* Foreign reserves at end of May

2350* Capital flows data

0130 - 30-year Japanese government bond auction

0500 - Leading indicator and coincident indicator for April

COMPANIES

0530 - Chubu Electric Power Co Vice President Tomohiko Ohno holds news conference

----------------------------------------------

Friday, June 8

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2350* - Bank lending for May

2350* - Current account for April

2350* - Revised January-March GDP

0500 - Economy Watchers survey for May

----------------------------------------------

Monday, June 11

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2350* - MOF business confidence survey for April-June

0500 - Consumer confidence survey for May

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, June 12

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2350* - Corporate goods price index for May [JPCGP=ECI

0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, June 13

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2350* - Machinery orders for April, month-on-month and year-on-year

0120 - Corporate goods price index for May [JPCGP=ECI

0130 - 2-month discount bill auction

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

