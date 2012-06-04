DIARY-Japan - June 5

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click
Tuesday, June 5
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
- Trade Minister Yukio Edano to attend APEC trade ministers meeting and Japan-Russia investment forum in Kazan, Russia, June 4-6
0130 - 10-year Japanese government bond auction
0930 - Meeting of METI panel of experts on energy mix options for 2030
Wednesday, June 6
- Trade Minister Yukio Edano to attend APEC trade ministers meeting and Japan-Russia investment forum in Kazan, Russia, June 4-6
0120 - 6-month discount bill auction
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data
Thursday, June 7
2350* Foreign reserves at end of May
2350* Capital flows data
0130 - 30-year Japanese government bond auction
0500 - Leading indicator and coincident indicator for April
0530 - Chubu Electric Power Co Vice President Tomohiko Ohno holds news conference
Friday, June 8
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
2350* - Bank lending for May
2350* - Current account for April
2350* - Revised January-March GDP
0500 - Economy Watchers survey for May
Monday, June 11
2350* - MOF business confidence survey for April-June
0500 - Consumer confidence survey for May
Tuesday, June 12
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
2350* - Corporate goods price index for May [JPCGP=ECI
0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction
Wednesday, June 13
2350* - Machinery orders for April, month-on-month and year-on-year
0120 - Corporate goods price index for May [JPCGP=ECI
0130 - 2-month discount bill auction
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data
