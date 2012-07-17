DIARY-Japan - July 18

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click
- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.
- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.
Wednesday, July 18
2350* - Bank of Japan releases minutes of its June 14-15 policy-setting meeting
0120 - 1-year discount bill auction
0355 - Japan Iron and Steel Federation chairman briefing
Thursday, July 19
2330* - Reuters Tankan index for July
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data
0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan President Yasushi Kimura holds monthly news conference
0500 - Crude steel output for June
0200 - Japan Automobile Manufacturers’ Association chairman Akio Toyoda, who is also president of Toyota Motor Co, to hold regular news conference
0700 - Convenience store chain Lawson Inc presentation on how it analyses data obtained through its customer point card system to develop new products
Friday, July 20
2350* - Capital flows data for July 8-14
- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference
- Government release monthly economic report for July
0100 - Cable and wire output data for June
0530 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference
0630 - Chugoku Electric Power Co President Tomohide Karita holds news conference
Monday, July 23
- Panel appointed by government of then-premier Naoto Kan to investigate Fukushima nuclear disaster expected to issue final report. This comes after a separate panel appointed by parliament said on July 5 that the nuclear crisis was preventable and resulted from collusion among the government, regulators and plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co.
0120 - 2-month discount bill auction
Tuesday, July 24
- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
Wednesday, July 25
2350* - Trade data for June
0130 - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi speaks in Hiroshima
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data
0600 - Hitachi Construction Machinery results for April-June first quarter
0600 - Canon Inc results for April-June, its second quarter
0600 - KDDI results for April-June first quarter
0610 - Yahoo Japan results for April-June first quarter
------------------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:
Live Japan economic data
Japan holidays
Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:
Live G7 Economic Indicators
Forex & debt day ahead
Index of diaries
Upcoming Reuters polls
Week ahead in Asia & Pacific
General and Political
Economic Events
Government Debt Auctions
Equities
Grains and Oilseeds
Softs
Metals
Energy
Sports
Holidays
All Diaries
For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts