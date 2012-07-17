DIARY-Japan - July 18

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, July 18

2350* - Bank of Japan releases minutes of its June 14-15 policy-setting meeting

0120 - 1-year discount bill auction

0355 - Japan Iron and Steel Federation chairman briefing

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, July 19

2330* - Reuters Tankan index for July

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data

0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan President Yasushi Kimura holds monthly news conference

0500 - Crude steel output for June

COMPANIES

0200 - Japan Automobile Manufacturers’ Association chairman Akio Toyoda, who is also president of Toyota Motor Co, to hold regular news conference

0700 - Convenience store chain Lawson Inc presentation on how it analyses data obtained through its customer point card system to develop new products

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, July 20

2350* - Capital flows data for July 8-14

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

- Government release monthly economic report for July

0100 - Cable and wire output data for June

COMPANIES

0530 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference

0630 - Chugoku Electric Power Co President Tomohide Karita holds news conference

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, July 23

- Panel appointed by government of then-premier Naoto Kan to investigate Fukushima nuclear disaster expected to issue final report. This comes after a separate panel appointed by parliament said on July 5 that the nuclear crisis was preventable and resulted from collusion among the government, regulators and plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co.

0120 - 2-month discount bill auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, July 24

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, July 25

2350* - Trade data for June

0130 - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi speaks in Hiroshima

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data

COMPANIES

0600 - Hitachi Construction Machinery results for April-June first quarter

0600 - Canon Inc results for April-June, its second quarter

0600 - KDDI results for April-June first quarter

0610 - Yahoo Japan results for April-June first quarter

