DIARY-Japan - Aug 3

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Aug 3

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

COMPANIES

0400 - JX Holdings Inc April-June results

0500 - Japan Petroleum Exploration Co (Japex) April-June results

0600 - Toyota Motor Corp April-June results

0600 - Daiwa Securities Group April-June results

0600 - Inpex Corp April-June results

0600 - All Nippon Airways Co April-June results

0615 - Rakuten April-June results

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Aug 6

0500 - Leading and coincident indicators for June

COMPANIES

0400 - Toray Industries Inc April-June results

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Aug 7

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

2350* - Foreign reserves at end of July

0120 - 6-month discount bill auction

0130 - 40-year JGB auction

COMPANIES

- Bridgestone Corp April-June results

0430 - Mitsui Chemicals Inc April-June results

0600 - Idemitsu Kosan Co April-June results

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Aug 8

- Bank of Japan starts 2-day policy meeting

2350* - Bank lending for July

2350* - Current account for June

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data

0500 - Economy watchers survey for July

0600 - Former Prime Minister Naoto Kan speaks at Japan National Press Club on energy policy. Kan was premier when last year’s triple disaster of a quake, tsunami and nuclear crisis struck.

COMPANIES

0630 - Nikon Corp April-June results

-----------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Aug 9

2350* - Money supply for July

2350* - Capital flows data for July 29-Aug 4

2350* - Machinery orders for June

- Bank of Japan ends 2-day policy meeting, announces rate decision

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data

0500 - Consumer confidence for July

COMPANIES

0600 - DeNA April-June results

0600 - SBI Holdings Inc April-June results

-----------------------------------------------------

Friday, Aug 10

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

2350* - Corporate goods prices for July

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

0430 - Revised industrial output for June

0500 - Monthly El Nino update by Japan Meteorological Agency

COMPANIES

0600 - Seiko Epson Corp April-June results

0600 - Dai-ichi Life April-June results

0600 - Citizen Holdings Co April-June results

