DIARY-Japan - Aug 6

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Aug 6

0500 - Leading and coincident indicators for June

COMPANIES

0400 - Toray Industries Inc April-June results

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Aug 7

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

2350* - Foreign reserves at end of July

0120 - 6-month discount bill auction

0130 - 40-year JGB auction

COMPANIES

- Bridgestone Corp April-June results

0430 - Mitsui Chemicals Inc April-June results

0600 - Idemitsu Kosan Co April-June results

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Aug 8

- Bank of Japan starts 2-day policy meeting

2350* - Bank lending for July

2350* - Current account for June

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data

0500 - Economy watchers survey for July

0600 - Former Prime Minister Naoto Kan speaks at Japan National Press Club on energy policy. Kan was premier when last year’s triple disaster of quake, tsunami and nuclear crisis struck.

COMPANIES

0630 - Nikon Corp April-June results

-----------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Aug 9

2350* - Money supply for July

2350* - Capital flows data for July 29-Aug 4

2350* - Machinery orders for June

- Bank of Japan ends 2-day policy meeting, announces rate decision

0500 - Consumer confidence for July

COMPANIES

0600 - DeNA April-June results

0600 - SBI Holdings Inc April-June results

-----------------------------------------------------

Friday, Aug 10

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

2350* - Corporate goods prices for July

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

0430 - Revised industrial output for June

0500 - Monthly El Nino update by Japan Meteorological Agency

COMPANIES

0600 - Seiko Epson Corp April-June results

0600 - Dai-ichi Life April-June results

0600 - Citizen Holdings Co April-June results

-----------------------------------------------------

Monday, Aug 13

2350* - April-June GDP

0120 - 2-month discount bill auction

------------------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts