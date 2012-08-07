DIARY-Japan - Aug 8

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click
Wednesday, Aug 8
- Bank of Japan starts 2-day policy meeting
2350* - Bank lending for July
2350* - Current account for June
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data
0500 - Economy watchers survey for July
0600 - Former Prime Minister Naoto Kan speaks at Japan National Press Club on energy policy.
0630 - Nikon Corp April-June results
Thursday, Aug 9
2350* - Money supply for July
2350* - Capital flows data for July 29-Aug 4
2350* - Machinery orders for June
0202 - Nagasaki commemorates 67th anniversary of atomic bomb attack on the city in World War 2
- Bank of Japan ends 2-day policy meeting, announces rate decision
0500 - Consumer confidence for July
0600 - DeNA April-June results
0600 - SBI Holdings Inc April-June results
0600 - AOC Holdings April-June results
0630 - Olympus Corp April-June results
Friday, Aug 10
- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference
2350* - Corporate goods prices for July
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
0430 - Revised industrial output for June
0500 - Monthly El Nino update by Japan Meteorological Agency
0500 - Team from International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the U.N. nuclear watchdog, holds news conference about its visit to Tohoku Electric Power Co’s Onagawa nuclear power plant in Miyagi Prefecture, which was the nuclear plant closest to the epicentre of last year’s earthquake
0600 - Seiko Epson Corp April-June results
0600 - Dai-ichi Life April-June results
0600 - Citizen Holdings Co April-June results
Monday, Aug 13
2350* - April-June GDP
0120 - 2-month discount bill auction
Tuesday, Aug 14
0600 - Gree Inc April-June results
Wednesday, Aug 15
0120 - 1-year discount bill auction
Thursday, Aug 16
2350 - Capital flows data for Aug. 5-11
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
Friday, Aug 17
- No major events scheduled
Monday, Aug 20
- Toyota Motor Co to launch redesigned Auris compact hatchback
