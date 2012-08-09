DIARY-Japan - Aug 10

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

-----------------------------------------------------

Friday, Aug 10

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

2350* - Corporate goods prices for July

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

0430 - Revised industrial output for June

0500 - Monthly El Nino update by Japan Meteorological Agency

0500 - Team from International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the U.N. nuclear watchdog, holds news conference about its visit to Tohoku Electric Power Co’s Onagawa nuclear power plant in Miyagi Prefecture, which was the nuclear plant closest to the epicentre of last year’s earthquake

COMPANIES

0600 - Seiko Epson Corp April-June results

0600 - Dai-ichi Life April-June results

0600 - Citizen Holdings Co April-June results

-----------------------------------------------------

Monday, Aug 13

2350* - April-June GDP

0120 - 2-month discount bill auction

0200 - Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan to announce power generation data for July

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Aug 14

COMPANIES

0600 - TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK April-June results

0600 - Gree Inc April-June results

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Aug 15

0120 - 1-year discount bill auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Aug 16

2350 - Capital flows data for Aug. 5-11

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Aug 17

- No major events scheduled

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Aug 20

COMPANIES

- Toyota Motor Corp to launch redesigned Auris compact hatchback

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Aug 21

- Crude steel output for July

0130 - 5-year JGB auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Aug 22

2350* - Trade data for July ]

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

