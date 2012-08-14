DIARY-Japan - Aug 15

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click
- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.
- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.
Wednesday, Aug 15
0120 - 1-year discount bill auction
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly refinery data
Thursday, Aug 16
2350* - Capital flows data for Aug. 5-11
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
Friday, Aug 17
- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference
Monday, Aug 20
- Toyota Motor Corp to launch redesigned Auris compact hatchback
Tuesday, Aug 21
- Crude steel output for July
0130 - 5-year JGB auction
Wednesday, Aug 22
2350* - Trade data for July ]
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly refinery data
Thursday, Aug 23
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 20-year JGB auction
Friday, Aug 24
2330* - Reuters Tankan for August
0500 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to visit Osaka, western Japan, to meet business leaders
------------------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:
Live Japan economic data
Japan holidays
Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:
Live G7 Economic Indicators
Forex & debt day ahead
Index of diaries
Upcoming Reuters polls
Week ahead in Asia & Pacific
General and Political
Economic Events
Government Debt Auctions
Equities
Grains and Oilseeds
Softs
Metals
Energy
Sports
Holidays
All Diaries
For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts