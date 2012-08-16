DIARY-Japan - Aug 17

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.

Friday, Aug 17

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

Monday, Aug 20

COMPANIES

- Toyota Motor Corp to launch redesigned Auris compact hatchback

Tuesday, Aug 21

- Crude steel output for July

0130 - 5-year JGB auction

Wednesday, Aug 22

2350* - Trade data for July

2350* - Ministry of Finance announces preliminary export/import data for July, including those for energy/commodities

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly refinery data

Thursday, Aug 23

2350* - MOF releases Capital flows data for week of Aug 12-18

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 20-year JGB auction

0500 - Japan Meteorological Agency announces monthly three-month weather forecast for August-October

Friday, Aug 24

2330* - Reuters Tankan for August

0500 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to visit Osaka, western Japan, to meet business leaders

