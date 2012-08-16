FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Japan - Aug 17
#Credit RSS
August 16, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

DIARY-Japan - Aug 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Aug 17

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Aug 20

COMPANIES

- Toyota Motor Corp to launch redesigned Auris compact hatchback

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Aug 21

- Crude steel output for July

0130 - 5-year JGB auction

------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Aug 22

2350* - Trade data for July

2350* - Ministry of Finance announces preliminary export/import data for July, including those for energy/commodities

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly refinery data

------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Aug 23

2350* - MOF releases Capital flows data for week of Aug 12-18

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 20-year JGB auction

0500 - Japan Meteorological Agency announces monthly three-month weather forecast for August-October

------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Aug 24

2330* - Reuters Tankan for August

0500 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to visit Osaka, western Japan, to meet business leaders

------------------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
