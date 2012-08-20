DIARY-Japan - Aug 21

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click
- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.
- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.
Tuesday, Aug 21
- Self-Defence Forces hold annual military exercise
- Crude steel output for July
0130 - 5-year JGB auction
Wednesday, Aug 22
2350* - Trade data for July, including energy and commodities
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly refinery data
Thursday, Aug 23
2350* - Capital flows data for week of Aug. 12-18
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 20-year JGB auction
0500 - Japan Meteorological Agency issues weather forecast for August-October
Friday, Aug 24
- Government to release monthly economic report for August
2330* - Reuters Tankan for August
0500 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to visit Osaka, western Japan, to meet business leaders
Monday, Aug 27
No major events scheduled
Tuesday, Aug 28
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data
Other Japan diaries:
Live Japan economic data
Japan holidays
Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:
Live G7 Economic Indicators
Forex & debt day ahead
Index of diaries
Upcoming Reuters polls
Week ahead in Asia & Pacific
General and Political
Economic Events
Government Debt Auctions
Equities
Grains and Oilseeds
Softs
Metals
Energy
Sports
Holidays
All Diaries
For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts