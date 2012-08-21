FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DIARY-Japan - Aug 22
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 21, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

DIARY-Japan - Aug 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Aug 22

2350* - Trade data for July, including energy and commodities

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly refinery data

------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Aug 23

2350* - Capital flows data for week of Aug. 12-18

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 20-year JGB auction

0500 - Japan Meteorological Agency issues weather forecast for August-October

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Aug 24

- Government to release monthly economic report for August

- Codelco, Anglo American Sur extended negotiation window closes in a dispute over an option for Anglo’s central-south Chilean assets that also involves Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp

2330* - Reuters Tankan for August

0500 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to visit Osaka, western Japan, to meet business leaders

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Aug 27

No major events scheduled

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Aug 28

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Aug 29

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Aug 30

2350* - Capital flows data for Aug. 19-25

2350* - Retail sales for July

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 2-year JGB auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Aug 31

2313* - Manufacturing PMI for Aug

2330* - Unemployment rate for July

2330* - Household spending for July

2330* - Tokyo CPI for August

2330* - Nationwide CPI for July

2350* - Industrial output for July

0330 - Science Council of Japan forum of three Fukushima nuclear disaster inquiries, followed by a panel discussion

0500 - Housing starts and construction orders for July

------------------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.