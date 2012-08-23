DIARY-Japan - Aug 24

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click
Friday, Aug 24
- Government to release monthly economic report for August
- Codelco, Anglo American Sur extended negotiation window closes in a dispute over an option for Anglo’s central-south Chilean assets that also involves Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp
2330* - Reuters Tankan for August
0500 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to visit Osaka, western Japan, to meet business leaders
Monday, Aug 27
No major events scheduled
Tuesday, Aug 28
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
0100 - Fast Retailing briefs on start of bigger sized clothing at Uniqlo Japan
Wednesday, Aug 29
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data
Thursday, Aug 30
2350* - Capital flows data for Aug. 19-25
2350* - Retail sales for July
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 2-year JGB auction
Friday, Aug 31
2313* - Manufacturing PMI for Aug
2330* - Unemployment rate for July
2330* - Household spending for July
2330* - Tokyo CPI for August
2330* - Nationwide CPI for July
2350* - Industrial output for July
0330 - Science Council of Japan forum of three Fukushima nuclear disaster inquiries, followed by a panel discussion
0500 - Housing starts and construction orders for July -------------------------------------------------------
Monday, Sept 3
2350* - MOF Business capex
