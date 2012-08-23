DIARY-Japan - Aug 24

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

Friday, Aug 24

- Government to release monthly economic report for August

- Codelco, Anglo American Sur extended negotiation window closes in a dispute over an option for Anglo’s central-south Chilean assets that also involves Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp

2330* - Reuters Tankan for August

0500 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to visit Osaka, western Japan, to meet business leaders

Monday, Aug 27

No major events scheduled

Tuesday, Aug 28

- Government to release monthly economic report for August

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

COMPANIES

0100 - Fast Retailing briefs on start of bigger sized clothing at Uniqlo Japan

Wednesday, Aug 29

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

Thursday, Aug 30

2350* - Capital flows data for Aug. 19-25

2350* - Retail sales for July

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 2-year JGB auction

Friday, Aug 31

2313* - Manufacturing PMI for Aug

2330* - Unemployment rate for July

2330* - Household spending for July

2330* - Tokyo CPI for August

2330* - Nationwide CPI for July

2350* - Industrial output for July

0330 - Science Council of Japan forum of three Fukushima nuclear disaster inquiries, followed by a panel discussion

0500 - Housing starts and construction orders for July -------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Sept 3

2350* - MOF Business capex

