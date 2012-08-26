FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Japan - Aug 27
August 26, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

DIARY-Japan - Aug 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Aug 27

No major events scheduled

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Aug 28

- Government to release monthly economic report for August

0100 - Rolled copper output for July

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

COMPANIES

0100 - Fast Retailing briefs on start of bigger-sized clothing at Uniqlo Japan

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Aug 29

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

COMPANIES

0600 - JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp announces September crude refining outlook

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Aug 30

2350* - Capital flows data for Aug. 19-25

2350* - Retail sales for July

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 2-year JGB auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Aug 31

2313* - Manufacturing PMI for Aug

2330* - Unemployment rate for July

2330* - Household spending for July

2330* - Tokyo CPI for August

2330* - Nationwide CPI for July

2350* - Industrial output for July

0330 - Science Council of Japan forum of three Fukushima nuclear disaster inquiries, followed by a panel discussion

0430 - Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) announces monthly oil data for July

0500 - Housing starts and construction orders for July -------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Sept 3

2350* - MOF Business capex

0500 - August Auto sales to be released -------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Sept 4

0130 - 10-year Japanese government bond auction

0130 - Japan-Wage earners’ earnings data for July ------------------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
