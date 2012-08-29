DIARY-Japan - Aug 30

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click
- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.
- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.
Thursday, Aug 30
- Ministry of Finance announces customs-cleared energy and commodities data for July
2350* - Capital flows data for Aug 19-25
2350* - Retail sales for July
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 2-year JGB auction
Friday, Aug 31
- Finance Minister Jun Azumi gives news conference following cabinet meeting
- Tokyo court decision expected on Apple Inc vs Samsung Electronics Co Ltd legal battle
2313* - Manufacturing PMI for August
2330* - Unemployment rate for July
2330* - Household spending for July
2330* - Tokyo CPI for August
2330* - Nationwide CPI for July
2350* - Industrial output for July
0330 - Science Council of Japan forum of three Fukushima nuclear disaster inquiries, followed by a panel discussion
0430 - Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) announces monthly oil data for July
0500 - Housing starts and construction orders for July -------------------------------------------------------
Monday, Sept 3
2350* - Ministry of Finance survey of business capital spending
0500 - Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release sales data for August
Tuesday, Sept 4
- Finance Minister Jun Azumi gives news conference following cabinet meeting
0130 - 10-year Japanese government bond auction
0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for July
Wednesday, Sept 5
- Bank of Japan policy board member Ryuzo Miyao speaks to business leaders in Yamaguchi, western Japan
0120 - 6-month discount bill auction
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data
Thursday, Sept 6
- National Strategy Minister Motohisa Furukawa, who chairs a ministerial panel discussing Japan’s post-Fukushima energy mix, gives a keynote speech at an energy symposium
2350* - Capital flows data for Aug 26-Sept 1
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 30-year Japanese government bond auction
0340 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to speak at Yomiuri International Economic Society meeting
0130 - Suzuki Motor to unveil new minivehicle Wagon R
Friday, Sept 7
- Finance Minister Jun Azumi gives news conference following cabinet meeting
2350* - Foreign reserves at end of August
0500 - Leading indicator for July
