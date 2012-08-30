DIARY-Japan - Aug 31

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Aug 31

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi gives news conference following cabinet meeting

- Tokyo court decision expected on Apple Inc vs Samsung Electronics Co Ltd legal battle

2313* - Manufacturing PMI for August

2330* - Unemployment rate for July

2330* - Household spending for July

2330* - Tokyo CPI for August

2330* - Nationwide CPI for July

2350* - Industrial output for July

0330 - Science Council of Japan forum of three Fukushima nuclear disaster inquiries, followed by a panel discussion

0430 - Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) announces monthly oil data for July

0500 - Housing starts and construction orders for July

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Sept 3

2350* - Ministry of Finance survey of business capital spending

0500 - Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release sales data for August

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Sept 4

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi gives news conference following cabinet meeting

0130 - 10-year Japanese government bond auction

0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for July

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Sept 5

- Bank of Japan policy board member Ryuzo Miyao speaks to business leaders in Yamaguchi, western Japan

0120 - 6-month discount bill auction

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Sept 6

- National Strategy Minister Motohisa Furukawa, who chairs a ministerial panel discussing Japan’s post-Fukushima energy mix, gives a keynote speech at an energy symposium

2350* - Capital flows data for Aug 26-Sept 1

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 30-year Japanese government bond auction

0340 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to speak at Yomiuri International Economic Society meeting

COMPANIES

0130 - Suzuki Motor Corp to unveil new minivehicle Wagon R

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Sept 7

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi gives news conference following cabinet meeting

2350* - Foreign reserves at end of August

0500 - Leading indicator for July -------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Sept 10

2350* - Bank lending for August

2350* - Current account for July

2350* - April-June revised GDP

0500 - Economy Watchers for August

0500 - Consumer confidence for August

