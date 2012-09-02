FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Japan - Sept 3
September 2, 2012 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

DIARY-Japan - Sept 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Sept 3

2350* - Ministry of Finance survey of business capital spending

0500 - Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release sales data for August

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Sept 4

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi gives news conference following cabinet meeting

0130 - 10-year Japanese government bond auction

0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for July

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Sept 5

- Bank of Japan policy board member Ryuzo Miyao speaks to business leaders in Yamaguchi, western Japan

0120 - 6-month discount bill auction

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Sept 6

- National Strategy Minister Motohisa Furukawa, who chairs a ministerial panel discussing Japan’s post-Fukushima energy mix, gives a keynote speech at an energy symposium

2350* - Capital flows data for Aug 26-Sept 1

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 30-year Japanese government bond auction

0340 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to speak at Yomiuri International Economic Society meeting

COMPANIES

0130 - Suzuki Motor Corp to unveil new minivehicle Wagon R

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Sept 7

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi gives news conference following cabinet meeting

2350* - Foreign reserves at end of August

0500 - Leading indicator for July -------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Sept 10

2350* - Bank lending for August

2350* - Current account for July

2350* - April-June revised GDP

- Economy watchers survey for August

0500 - Consumer confidence survey for August

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Sept 11

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi gives news conference following cabinet meeting

2350* - Ministry of Finance business confidence survey for July-September

2350* - Money supply for August

0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction

------------------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

