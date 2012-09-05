DIARY-Japan - Sept 6

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click
Thursday, Sept 6
- Economics and National Strategy Minister Motohisa Furukawa, who chairs a ministerial panel discussing Japan’s post-Fukushima energy mix, gives a keynote speech at an energy symposium
2350* - Capital flows data for Aug 26-Sept 1
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 30-year Japanese government bond auction
0340 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to speak at seminar hosted by Yomiuri newspaper
0130 - Suzuki Motor Corp to unveil new minivehicle Wagon R
0530 - Tohoku Electric Power Co Vice President Tsutomu Satake holds news conference
Friday, Sept 7
- Finance Minister Jun Azumi gives news conference following cabinet meeting
2350* - Foreign reserves at end of August
0500 - Leading indicator for July -------------------------------------------------------
Monday, Sept 10
2350* - Bank lending for August
2350* - Current account for July
2350* - April-June revised GDP
- Economy watchers survey for August
0500 - Consumer confidence survey for August
Tuesday, Sept 11
- Finance Minister Jun Azumi gives news conference following cabinet meeting
2350* - Ministry of Finance business confidence survey for July-September
2350* - Money supply for August
0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction
Wednesday, Sept 12
2350* - Corporate goods prices for August
2350* - Machinery orders for July
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data
Thursday, Sept 13
2350* - Capital flows data for Sept 2-8
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction
