DIARY-Japan - Sept 11
September 10, 2012 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

DIARY-Japan - Sept 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Sept 11

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi gives news conference following cabinet meeting

2350* - Ministry of Finance business confidence survey for July-September

2350* - Money supply for August

0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Sept 12

2350* - Corporate goods prices for August

2350* - Machinery orders for July

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Sept 13

2350* - Capital flows data for Sept 2-8

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Sept 14

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi gives news conference following cabinet meeting

0200 - Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan announces power generation data for August

0430 - Revised industrial output for July

COMPANIES

0600 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference as chairman of Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan

0700 - Tokyo Electric Power Co President Naomi Hirose holds news conference

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Sept 17

No major events scheduled

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Sept 18

Bank of Japan starts 2-day policy meeting

0120 - 1-year discount bill auction

------------------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
