DIARY-Japan - Sept 12

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Sept 12

2350* - Corporate goods prices for August

2350* - Machinery orders for July

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Sept 13

2350* - Capital flows data for Sept 2-8

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Sept 14

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi gives news conference following cabinet meeting

0200 - Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan announces power generation data for August

0430 - Revised industrial output for July

COMPANIES

0600 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference as chairman of Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan

0700 - Tokyo Electric Power Co President Naomi Hirose holds news conference

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Sept 17

No major events scheduled

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Sept 18

Bank of Japan starts 2-day policy meeting

0120 - 1-year discount bill auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Sept 19

- Bank of Japan ends policy review, announces rate decision

