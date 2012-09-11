DIARY-Japan - Sept 12

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click
- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.
- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.
Wednesday, Sept 12
2350* - Corporate goods prices for August
2350* - Machinery orders for July
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data
Thursday, Sept 13
2350* - Capital flows data for Sept 2-8
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction
Friday, Sept 14
- Finance Minister Jun Azumi gives news conference following cabinet meeting
0200 - Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan announces power generation data for August
0430 - Revised industrial output for July
0600 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference as chairman of Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan
0700 - Tokyo Electric Power Co President Naomi Hirose holds news conference
Monday, Sept 17
No major events scheduled
Tuesday, Sept 18
Bank of Japan starts 2-day policy meeting
0120 - 1-year discount bill auction
Wednesday, Sept 19
- Bank of Japan ends policy review, announces rate decision
------------------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:
Live Japan economic data
Japan holidays
Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:
Live G7 Economic Indicators
Forex & debt day ahead
Index of diaries
Upcoming Reuters polls
Week ahead in Asia & Pacific
General and Political
Economic Events
Government Debt Auctions
Equities
Grains and Oilseeds
Softs
Metals
Energy
Sports
Holidays
All Diaries
For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts