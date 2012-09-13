DIARY-Japan - Sept 14

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

Friday, Sept 14

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi gives news conference following cabinet meeting

- Government to release monthly economic report for September

0200 - Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan announces power generation data for August

0430 - Revised industrial output for July

COMPANIES

0600 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference as chairman of Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan

0700 - Tokyo Electric Power Co President Naomi Hirose holds news conference

Monday, Sept 17

- Public holiday: Respect for the Aged Day

No major events scheduled

Tuesday, Sept 18

- Bank of Japan starts 2-day policy meeting

0120 - 1-year discount bill auction

Wednesday, Sept 19

0300 - Bank of Japan ends policy review, announces rate decision

- LNG producer-consumer conference hosted by the Institute of Energy Economics of Japan and the Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry

Thursday, Sept 20

2330* - Reuters Tankan index for September

2350* - Capital flows data for Sept 9-15

2350* - Ministry of Finance announces customs-cleared energy and commodities import data for August

2350* - Trade data for August

0100 - Copper cable and wire shipments for August

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

0400 - Japan Iron and Steel Federation chairman regular news conference

0500 - Crude steel output for August

0635 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa speaks at Japan Securities Dealers Association event

Friday, Sept 21

COMPANIES

0100 - Honda Motor Co CEO Takanobu Ito to hold a news conference

0130 - 2-month discount bill auction

