DIARY-Japan - Sept 18

Monday, Sept 17
- Public holiday: Respect for the Aged Day
No major events scheduled
Tuesday, Sept 18
- Bank of Japan starts 2-day policy meeting
0120 - 1-year discount bill auction
0130 - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co announces October pricing
Wednesday, Sept 19
- Bank of Japan ends policy review, announces rate decision
- LNG producer-consumer conference hosted by Institute of Energy Economics of Japan and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
0300 - Japan Airlines lists its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Thursday, Sept 20
- Tokyo Game Show begins
2330* - Reuters Tankan index for September
2350* - Capital flows data for Sept 9-15
2350* - Ministry of Finance announces customs-cleared energy and commodities import data for August
2350* - Trade data for August
0100 - Copper cable and wire shipments for August
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
0115 - Automobile lobby chairman and Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda holds regular news conference
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data
0400 - Japan Iron and Steel Federation chairman regular news conference
0500 - Crude steel output for August
0635 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa speaks at Japan Securities Dealers Association event
Friday, Sept 21
- Apple Inc launches iPhone 5 in Japan
0100 - Honda Motor Co CEO Takanobu Ito to hold a news conference
0100 - Rolled copper output for August
0130 - 2-month discount bill auction
Monday, Sept 24
0400 - Toyota Motor Corp briefs on environmental technologies
0445 - Japan Electric Wire and Cable Makers Association announces revised 2012/13 demand estimate
Tuesday, Sept 25
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
0500 - Meteorological Agency announces winter weather outlook and three-month forecast for October-December
Wednesday, Sept 26
- Main opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) holds leadership election
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data
Thursday, Sept 27
2350 - Capital flows data for Sept 16-22
0030 - Ministry of Finance announces detailed energy and commodities customs-cleared import data for August
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 2-year JGB auction
Friday, Sept 28
2313* - Manufacturers’ PMI for Sept
2330* - Household spending for August
2330* - Unemployment rate for August
2330* - Nationwide CPI for August
2330* - Tokyo CPI for September
2350* - Industrial output for August
2350* - Retail sales for August
0430 - Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) announces monthly oil data for August
0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan President Yasushi Kimura holds a monthly news conference
0500 - Housing starts and construction orders for August
Monday, Oct 1
2350* - Bank of Japan’s Tankan business sentiment survey for September
