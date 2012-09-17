FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Japan - Sept 18
September 17, 2012 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

DIARY-Japan - Sept 18

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Sept 17

- Public holiday: Respect for the Aged Day

No major events scheduled

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Sept 18

- Bank of Japan starts 2-day policy meeting

0120 - 1-year discount bill auction

0130 - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co announces October pricing

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Sept 19

- Bank of Japan ends policy review, announces rate decision

- LNG producer-consumer conference hosted by Institute of Energy Economics of Japan and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

0300 - Japan Airlines lists its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Sept 20

- Tokyo Game Show begins

2330* - Reuters Tankan index for September

2350* - Capital flows data for Sept 9-15

2350* - Ministry of Finance announces customs-cleared energy and commodities import data for August

2350* - Trade data for August

0100 - Copper cable and wire shipments for August

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

0115 - Automobile lobby chairman and Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda holds regular news conference

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

0400 - Japan Iron and Steel Federation chairman regular news conference

0500 - Crude steel output for August

0635 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa speaks at Japan Securities Dealers Association event

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Sept 21

- Apple Inc launches iPhone 5 in Japan

0100 - Honda Motor Co CEO Takanobu Ito to hold a news conference

0100 - Rolled copper output for August

0130 - 2-month discount bill auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Sept 24

0400 - Toyota Motor Corp briefs on environmental technologies

0445 - Japan Electric Wire and Cable Makers Association announces revised 2012/13 demand estimate

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Sept 25

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

0500 - Meteorological Agency announces winter weather outlook and three-month forecast for October-December

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Sept 26

- Main opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) holds leadership election

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Sept 27

2350 - Capital flows data for Sept 16-22

0030 - Ministry of Finance announces detailed energy and commodities customs-cleared import data for August

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 2-year JGB auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Sept 28

2313* - Manufacturers’ PMI for Sept

2330* - Household spending for August

2330* - Unemployment rate for August

2330* - Nationwide CPI for August

2330* - Tokyo CPI for September

2350* - Industrial output for August

2350* - Retail sales for August

0430 - Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) announces monthly oil data for August

0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan President Yasushi Kimura holds a monthly news conference

0500 - Housing starts and construction orders for August

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Oct 1

2350* - Bank of Japan’s Tankan business sentiment survey for September

-------------------------------------------------------

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
