DIARY-Japan - Sept 20

Thursday, Sept 20
- Tokyo Game Show begins
2330* - Reuters Tankan index for September
2350* - Capital flows data for Sept 9-15
2350* - Trade data for August
2350* - Ministry of Finance announces customs-cleared energy and commodities import data for August
0100 - Copper cable and wire shipments for August
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
0215 - Automobile lobby chairman and Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda holds regular news conference
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data
0400 - Japan Iron and Steel Federation chairman regular news conference
0500 - Crude steel output for August
0635 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa speaks at Japan Securities Dealers Association event
Friday, Sept 21
- Ruling Democratic Party holds leadership election
- Apple Inc launches iPhone 5 in Japan
0100 - Honda Motor Co CEO Takanobu Ito to hold a news conference
0100 - Rolled copper output for August
0130 - 2-month discount bill auction
Monday, Sept 24
0400 - Toyota Motor Corp briefs on environmental technologies
0445 - Japan Electric Wire and Cable Makers Association announces revised 2012/13 demand estimate
Tuesday, Sept 25
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
0500 - Meteorological Agency announces winter weather outlook and three-month forecast for October-December
Wednesday, Sept 26
- Main opposition Liberal Democratic Party holds leadership election
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data
Thursday, Sept 27
2350* -Capital flows data for Sept 16-22
0030 - Ministry of Finance announces detailed energy and commodities customs-cleared import data for August
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 2-year JGB auction
Friday, Sept 28
2313* - Manufacturers’ PMI for Sept
2330* - Household spending for August
2330* - Unemployment rate for August
2330* - Nationwide CPI for August
2330* - Tokyo CPI for September
2350* - Industrial output for August
2350* - Retail sales for August
0430 - Oil data for August
0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan President Yasushi Kimura holds monthly news conference
0500 - Housing starts and construction orders for August
Monday, Oct 1
2350* - Bank of Japan’s Tankan business sentiment survey for September
Tuesday, Oct 2
0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for August
0130 - Liquidity-enhancing JGB auction
0245 - Top currency official Takehiko Nakao speaks at seminar on Japan’s role in global financial crisis
Wednesday, Oct 3
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0300 - Weekly oil data from Petroleum Association of Japan
