DIARY-Japan - Sept 25
September 24, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

DIARY-Japan - Sept 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Sept 25

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

0500 - Meteorological Agency announces winter weather outlook and three-month forecast for October-December

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Sept 26

- Main opposition Liberal Democratic Party holds leadership election

0100 - Fast Retailing Co Ltd and Toray Industries Inc brief on 2012 Uniqlo winter product line

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Sept 27

2350* - Capital flows data for Sept 16-22

0030 - Ministry of Finance announces detailed energy and commodities customs-cleared import data for August

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 2-year JGB auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Sept 28

2313* - Manufacturers’ PMI for Sept

2330* - Household spending for August

2330* - Unemployment rate for August

2330* - Nationwide CPI for August

2330* - Tokyo CPI for September

2350* - Industrial output for August

2350* - Retail sales for August

0430 - Oil data for August

0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan President Yasushi Kimura holds monthly news conference

0500 - Housing starts and construction orders for August

0700 - JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp announces crude oil refining plan for October

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Oct 1

2350* - Bank of Japan’s Tankan business sentiment survey for September

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Oct 2

0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for August

0130 - Liquidity-enhancing JGB auction

0245 - Top currency official Takehiko Nakao speaks at seminar on Japan’s role in global financial crisis

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Oct 3

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0300 - Weekly oil data from Petroleum Association of Japan

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Oct 4

- Bank of Japan starts 2-day policy meeting

2350* - Capital flows data for Sept 23-29

0120 - 6-month discount bill auction

0130 - 10-year Japanese government bond auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Oct 5

2350* - Foreign reserves at end of September

- Bank of Japan ends policy meeting, announces rate decision

0500 - Leading and coincident indicators for August

-------------------------------------------------------

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
