DIARY-Japan - Sept 27

Thursday, Sept 27

2350* - Capital flows data for Sept 16-22

0030 - Ministry of Finance announces detailed energy and commodities customs-cleared import data for August

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 2-year JGB auction

Friday, Sept 28

2313* - Manufacturers’ PMI for Sept

2330* - Household spending for August

2330* - Unemployment rate for August

2330* - Nationwide CPI for August

2330* - Tokyo CPI for September

2350* - Industrial output for August

2350* - Retail sales for August

0430 - METI announces oil data for August

0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan President Yasushi Kimura holds monthly news conference

0500 - Housing starts and construction orders for August

0700 - JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp announces crude oil refining plan for October

Monday, Oct 1

2350* - Bank of Japan’s Tankan business sentiment survey for September

0500 - Japan Automotive Dealers Association releases sales data for September

Tuesday, Oct 2

0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for August

0130 - Liquidity-enhancing JGB auction

0245 - Top currency official Takehiko Nakao speaks at seminar on Japan’s role in global financial crisis

Wednesday, Oct 3

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0300 - Weekly oil data from Petroleum Association of Japan

Thursday, Oct 4

- Bank of Japan starts 2-day policy meeting

2350* - Capital flows data for Sept 23-29

0120 - 6-month discount bill auction

0130 - 10-year Japanese government bond auction

Friday, Oct 5

2350* - Foreign reserves at end of September

- Bank of Japan ends policy meeting, announces rate decision

0500 - Leading and coincident indicators for August

Monday, Oct 8

- National holiday: Health and Sports Day

Tuesday, Oct 9

2350* - Current account for August

0500 - Economy watchers survey for September

Wednesday, Oct 10

0120 - 2-month discount bill auction

