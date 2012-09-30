DIARY-Japan - Oct 1

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click
Monday, Oct 1
2350* - Bank of Japan’s Tankan business sentiment survey for September
Tuesday, Oct 2
0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for August
0130 - Liquidity-enhancing JGB auction
0245 - Top currency official Takehiko Nakao speaks at seminar on Japan’s role in global financial crisis
Wednesday, Oct 3
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0300 - Weekly oil data from Petroleum Association of Japan
Thursday, Oct 4
- Bank of Japan starts 2-day policy meeting
2350* - Capital flows data for Sept 23-29
0120 - 6-month discount bill auction
0130 - 10-year Japanese government bond auction
0430 - Japan Gas Association Chairman Mitsunori Torihara holds monthly presser
0600 - Seven & I Holdings announces earnings results for its March-August first half.
Friday, Oct 5
2350* - Foreign reserves at end of September
- Bank of Japan ends policy meeting, announces rate decision
0500 - Leading and coincident indicators for August
Monday, Oct 8
- National holiday: Health and Sports Day
Tuesday, Oct 9
2350* - Current account for August
0500 - Economy watchers survey for September
Wednesday, Oct 10
0120 - 2-month discount bill auction
Thursday, Oct 11
- Briefings by Institute of International Finance
2350* - Bank lending for September
2350* - Machinery orders for August
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 30-year government bond auction
0500 - Consumer confidence survey for September
0602 - Fast Retailing Co announces earnings results for year ended Aug 31
Friday, Oct 12
- Standard and Poor’s holds briefing on sidelines of IMF/World Bank meetings
2350* - Corporate goods price index for September
2350* - Capital flows data for Sept 30-Oct 6
0600 - Aeon Co announces earnings results for March-August first half
Monday, Oct 15
0430 - Revised industrial output for August
