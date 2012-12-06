DIARY-Japan - Dec 7

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Dec 7

2350* - Foreign reserves for Nov

0200 - Hitachi Ltd unveils new robot for deployment at Fukushima nuclear power plant

0500 - Coincident and leading indicators for October

0900 - Areva SA CEO news conference

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Dec 10

2350* - Current account for Oct

2350* - Bank lending for November

2350* - Business confidence survey for Oct-Dec

2350* - July-September revised GDP

0500 - Consumer confidence survey for November

0500 - Economy watchers survey for November

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Dec 11

2350* - BOJ money supply for November

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Dec 12

2350* - Machinery orders for October

2350* - Corporate goods price index for November

0120 - 2-month discount bill auction

0130 - Nissan Motor Co briefs on environmental activities

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Dec 13

- Nuclear Regulation Authority panel on risks from geological faults starts two-day visit to Tohoku Electric’s Higashidori plant in northern Japan

2350* - Capital flows data for Dec 2-8

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Dec 14

2350* - Bank of Japan’s Tankan business sentiment survey for December

0200 - Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan announces fuel usage data for November

0430 - Revised industrial output for October

0600 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference

0700 - Okinawa Electric Power President Denichiro Ishimine holds news conference

-------------------------------------------------------

Saturday, Dec 15

- Start of International Atomic Energy Agency’s three-day Fukushima Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Safety

-------------------------------------------------------

Sunday, Dec 16

- Election for parliament’s lower house

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Dec 17

- Final day of International Atomic Energy Agency’s Fukushima Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Safety

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Dec 18

0120 - 1-year discount bill auction

0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction

0400 - Iron and Steel Federation Chairman Hiroshi Tomono, president of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp, holds news conference

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Dec 19

- Bank of Japan begins two-day policy-setting meeting

2350* - Trade data for November

0030 - Preliminary customs-cleared commodity and energy trade data

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data

0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan President Yasushi Kimura holds monthly news conference

0500 - Crude steel output for November

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Dec 20

- Bank of Japan ends two-day policy-setting meeting, announces policy decision

2350* - Capital flows data for Dec 9-15

0100 - Copper wire and cable shipments for November

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Dec 21

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Dec 24

- Public holiday - Emperor’s Birthday

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Dec 25

- No major events scheduled

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Dec 26

0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Dec 27

0030 - Finance Ministry releases detailed customs-cleared commodities and energy trade data

0500 - Housing starts and construction orders for November

-------------------------------------------------------

