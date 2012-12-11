DIARY-Japan - Dec 12

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

Wednesday, Dec 12

2350* - Machinery orders for October

2350* - Corporate goods price index for November

0120 - 2-month discount bill auction

0130 - Nissan Motor Co briefs on environmental activities

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data

1030 - Al-Ahly (Egypt) face Corinthians (Brazil) in the first semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2012 at the Toyota Stadium in Aichi

Thursday, Dec 13

- Nuclear Regulation Authority panel on risks from geological faults starts two-day visit to Tohoku Electric’s Higashidori plant in northern Japan

2350* - Capital flows data for Dec 2-8

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction

1030 - Monterrey (Mexico) face Chelsea (England) in the second semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2012 at the International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium)

Friday, Dec 14

2350* - Bank of Japan releases results of Tankan business sentiment survey for December

0200 - Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan announces fuel usage data for November

0430 - Revised industrial output for October

0600 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference

0700 - Okinawa Electric Power President Denichiro Ishimine holds news conference

Saturday, Dec 15

- Start of International Atomic Energy Agency’s three-day Fukushima Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Safety

Sunday, Dec 16

- Election for parliament’s lower house

1030 - FIFA Club World Cup 2012 final at the International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium)

Monday, Dec 17

- Final day of International Atomic Energy Agency’s Fukushima Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Safety

Tuesday, Dec 18

0120 - 1-year discount bill auction

0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction

0400 - Iron and Steel Federation Chairman Hiroshi Tomono, president of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp, holds news conference

Wednesday, Dec 19

- Bank of Japan begins two-day policy-setting meeting

2350* - Trade data for November

0030 - Preliminary customs-cleared commodity and energy trade data

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data

0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan President Yasushi Kimura holds monthly news conference

0500 - Crude steel output for November

Thursday, Dec 20

- Bank of Japan ends two-day policy-setting meeting, announces policy decision

2350* - Capital flows data for Dec 9-15

0100 - Copper wire and cable shipments for November

Friday, Dec 21

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

Monday, Dec 24

- Public holiday - Emperor’s Birthday

Tuesday, Dec 25

0100 - Rolled copper output for November

Wednesday, Dec 26

0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction

Thursday, Dec 27

0030 - Finance Ministry releases detailed customs-cleared commodities and energy trade data

0500 - Housing starts and construction orders for November

Friday, Dec 28

2330* - Tokyo CPI for December

2330* - Unemployment rate for November

2330* - Household spending for November

2330* - Nationwide CPI for November

2350* - Retail sales for November

2350* - Industrial output for November

2350* - Capital flows data for Dec 16-22

Monday, Dec 31

- New Year’s Eve - Financial exchanges closed

Tuesday, Jan 1

- Public Holiday - New Year’s Day

Friday, Jan 4

- Financial exchanges open for first day of trading of 2013

