DIARY-Japan - Dec 12

Wednesday, Dec 12
2350* - Machinery orders for October
2350* - Corporate goods price index for November
0120 - 2-month discount bill auction
0130 - Nissan Motor Co briefs on environmental activities
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data
1030 - Al-Ahly (Egypt) face Corinthians (Brazil) in the first semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2012 at the Toyota Stadium in Aichi
Thursday, Dec 13
- Nuclear Regulation Authority panel on risks from geological faults starts two-day visit to Tohoku Electric’s Higashidori plant in northern Japan
2350* - Capital flows data for Dec 2-8
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction
1030 - Monterrey (Mexico) face Chelsea (England) in the second semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2012 at the International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium)
Friday, Dec 14
2350* - Bank of Japan releases results of Tankan business sentiment survey for December
0200 - Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan announces fuel usage data for November
0430 - Revised industrial output for October
0600 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference
0700 - Okinawa Electric Power President Denichiro Ishimine holds news conference
Saturday, Dec 15
- Start of International Atomic Energy Agency’s three-day Fukushima Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Safety
Sunday, Dec 16
- Election for parliament’s lower house
1030 - FIFA Club World Cup 2012 final at the International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium)
Monday, Dec 17
- Final day of International Atomic Energy Agency’s Fukushima Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Safety
Tuesday, Dec 18
0120 - 1-year discount bill auction
0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction
0400 - Iron and Steel Federation Chairman Hiroshi Tomono, president of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp, holds news conference
Wednesday, Dec 19
- Bank of Japan begins two-day policy-setting meeting
2350* - Trade data for November
0030 - Preliminary customs-cleared commodity and energy trade data
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data
0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan President Yasushi Kimura holds monthly news conference
0500 - Crude steel output for November
Thursday, Dec 20
- Bank of Japan ends two-day policy-setting meeting, announces policy decision
2350* - Capital flows data for Dec 9-15
0100 - Copper wire and cable shipments for November
Friday, Dec 21
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
Monday, Dec 24
- Public holiday - Emperor’s Birthday
Tuesday, Dec 25
0100 - Rolled copper output for November
Wednesday, Dec 26
0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction
Thursday, Dec 27
0030 - Finance Ministry releases detailed customs-cleared commodities and energy trade data
0500 - Housing starts and construction orders for November
Friday, Dec 28
2330* - Tokyo CPI for December
2330* - Unemployment rate for November
2330* - Household spending for November
2330* - Nationwide CPI for November
2350* - Retail sales for November
2350* - Industrial output for November
2350* - Capital flows data for Dec 16-22
Monday, Dec 31
- New Year’s Eve - Financial exchanges closed
Tuesday, Jan 1
- Public Holiday - New Year’s Day
Friday, Jan 4
- Financial exchanges open for first day of trading of 2013
