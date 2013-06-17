FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Japan - June 18
#Market News
June 17, 2013 / 10:01 PM / 4 years ago

DIARY-Japan - June 18

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic
indicators click. For top news click 
    - All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
    - Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.
    - Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily
mean that Reuters will cover it.
    -------------------------------------------------------    
    Tuesday, June 18
    0120 - One-year discount bill auction
    0130 - 20-year government bond auction
    0430 - Revised industrial output for April
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Wednesday, June 19
    *2350 - Trade data for May
    *2350 - Customs-cleared energy imports data for May
    0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan weekly data on crude
oil, kerosene, gasoline stocks, refinery run rates.
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Thursday, June 20
    *2330 - Reuters Tankan survey for June    
    *2350 - Weekly capital flows data
    0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
    -------------------------------------------------------    
    Friday, June 21
    0100 - Softbank Corp holds annual general
shareholders' meeting.
    0600 - Economics Minister Akira Amari speaks at the Foreign
Press Center on economic and fiscal management and the
government's growth strategy.
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Monday, June 24
    No major events scheduled.
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Tuesday, June 25
    - Nissan Motor Co Ltd holds annual general
shareholders' meeting.
    0130 - Government bond liquidity-enhancing auction
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Wednesday, June 26
    0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan weekly data on crude
oil, kerosene, gasoline stocks, refinery run rates.
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Thursday, June 27
    *2350 - Weekly capital flows data
    0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
    0130 - Two-year government bond auction
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Friday, June 28
    *2313 - Manufacturing PMI for June
    *2330 - Nationwide consumer price index for May, Tokyo CPI
for June
    *2330 - Unemployment rate for May
    *2330 - Household spending for May
    *2350 - Industrial output for May
    *2350 - Retail sales for May
    0430 - Trade ministry announces oil data for May
    0500 - Housing starts
    0600 - JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp announces crude
refining plan for next month.
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Monday, July 1
    *2350 - Bank of Japan's quarterly "tankan" survey of
business sentiment
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Tuesday, July 2
    0130 - 10-year government bond auction
    0130 - Wage, overtime data for May
    0600 - Fast Retailing Co Ltd announces Uniqlo Japan
same-store sales for June.
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Wednesday, July 3    
    0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan weekly data on crude
oil, kerosene, gasoline stocks, refinery run rates.
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Thursday, July 4
    - Bank of Japan quarterly meeting of regional branch
managers    
    *2350 - Weekly capital flows data
    0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
    0130 - 30-year government bond auction
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Friday, July 5
    - Bank of Japan releases quarterly survey on people's
livelihoods and price expectations.
    0500 - Leading indicator for May
    -------------------------------------------------------
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
