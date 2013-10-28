FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Japan - Oct 29
#Market News
October 28, 2013 / 10:03 PM / 4 years ago

DIARY-Japan - Oct 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic
indicators click. For top news click 
    - All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
    - Times in GMT. Asterisks** indicate GMT is previous day.
    - Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily
mean that Reuters will cover it.
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Tuesday, Oct. 29
    **2330 -  September unemployment rate
    **2330 - September all households spending
    **2350 - September retail sales
    0100 - International Monetary Fund holds seminar on
"Abenomics" in Tokyo.
    0130 - Two-year Japanese government bond auction
    0430 - Mitsubishi Motors Corp quarterly earnings 
    0700 - Chubu Electric Power Co quarterly earnings
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Wednesday, Oct. 30
    0030 - Ministry of Finance announces detailed energy and
commodities customs-cleared import data for September.
    0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
    0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan weekly data on crude
oil, kerosene, gasoline stocks, refinery run rates.
    0500 - Tokyo Gas Co quarterly earnings
    0600 - Honda Motor Co quarterly earnings
    0600 - Toshiba Corp quarterly earnings
    0630 - Kansai Electric Power Co quarterly earnings 
  
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Thursday, Oct. 31
    - Bank of Japan holds one-day policy meeting, makes monetary
policy decision.
    **2313 - October manufacturing PMI
    **2350 - Weekly capital flows data
    0430 - Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)
announces monthly oil data for September.
    0500 - September housing starts
    0600 - SoftBank Corp quarterly earnings
    0600 - Sony Corp quarterly earnings
    0600 - Panasonic Corp quarterly earnings
    0600 - Sharp Corp quarterly earnings
    0600 - Mazda Motor quarterly earnings
    0600 - Tohoku Electric Power Co quarterly earnings
    0615 - Okinawa Electric Power Co quarterly earnings
    0630 - Chugoku Electric Power Co quarterly earnings
    0645 - Kyushu Electric Power Co quarterly earnings
    0700 - JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp quarterly
earnings
    0730 - Electric Power Development (J-Power) 
quarterly earnings
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Friday, Nov. 1
    0130 - Liquidity-enhancing Japanese government bond auction
    0400 - JX Holdings quarterly earnings
    0400 - Mitsubishi Corp quarterly earnings
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Monday, Nov. 4
    -No major events scheduled.
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Tuesday, Nov. 5
    0430 - Mitsui & Co quarterly earnings
    0500 - Itochu Corp quarterly earnings
    0530 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks in
Osaka
    0601 - Fast Retailing releases October Japan Uniqlo
same-store sales
    0700 - Nissan Motors Co quarterly earnings
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Wednesday, Nov. 6
    0120 - Six-month discount bill auction
    0130 - Ten-year Japanese government bond auction
    0600 - Toyota Motor quarterly earnings
    -------------------------------------------------------
