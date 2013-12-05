FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DIARY-Japan - Dec 6
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2013 / 10:00 PM / 4 years ago

DIARY-Japan - Dec 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic
indicators click. For top news click 
    - All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
    - Times in GMT. Asterisks** indicate GMT is previous day.
    - Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily
mean that Reuters will cover it.
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Friday, Dec. 6
    **2350 - November foreign reserves
    0120 - Six-month discount bill auction
    0500 - October leading indicator 
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Saturday, Dec. 7
    0200 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at
University of Tokyo
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Monday, Dec. 9
    **2350 - Reuters Tankan DI
    **2350 - Revised Q3 GDP
    **2350 - October current account
    **2350 - November bank lending
    0500 - November economy watchers
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Tuesday, Dec. 10
    **2350 - Oct-Dec business confidence
    0130 - Thirty-year government bond auction
    0500 - November consumer confidence
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Wednesday, Dec. 11
    **2350 - November corporate goods price
    **2350 - October machinery orders
    0120 - Two-month discount bill auction
    0300 - Petroleum association releases weekly data on crude
oil stocks
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Thursday, Dec. 12
    **2350 - Weekly capital flows data
    0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
    0130 - Five-year government bond auction
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Friday, Dec. 13
    0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
    0130 - Five-year government bond auction
    0200 - Utilities release monthly data on fuel use, power
generation
    -------------------------------------------------------
 Other Japan diaries:
    Live Japan economic data         
    Japan holidays               
    Diaries in Japanese           
 Global diaries:
    Live G7 Economic Indicators      
    Forex & debt day ahead         
    Index of diaries              
    Upcoming Reuters polls       
    Week ahead in Asia & Pacific 
    General and Political         
    Economic Events                 
    Government Debt Auctions        
    Equities                        
    Grains and Oilseeds           
    Softs                         
    Metals                        
    Energy                          
    Sports                        
    Holidays                        
    All Diaries                       
    For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.