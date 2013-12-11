FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 11, 2013 / 10:01 PM / 4 years ago

DIARY-Japan - Dec 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic
indicators click. For top news click 
    - All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
    - Times in GMT. Asterisks** indicate GMT is previous day.
    - Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily
mean that Reuters will cover it.
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Thursday, Dec. 12
    **2350 - Weekly capital flows data
    0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
    0130 - Five-year government bond auction
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Friday, Dec. 13
    0200 - Utilities release monthly data on fuel use, power
generation
    0430 - Revised October industrial output
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Monday, Dec. 16
    **2350 - Bank of Japan's Tankan business sentiment survey
for December
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Tuesday, Dec. 17
    0130 - Twenty-year Japanese government bond auction
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Wednesday, Dec. 18
    **2350 - November trade data.
    ** - Weekly capital flows data
    0120 - One-year discount bill auction
    0300 - Petroleum association releases weekly data on crude
oil stocks
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Thursday, Dec. 19
    -- First day of Bank of Japan's two-day monetary
policy-setting board meeting
    0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
    0130 - Liquidity-enhancing government bond auction
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Friday, Dec. 20
    -- Bank of Japan makes monetary policy decision following
two-day board meeting
    -------------------------------------------------------
 Other Japan diaries:
    Live Japan economic data         
    Japan holidays               
    Diaries in Japanese           
 Global diaries:
    Live G7 Economic Indicators      
    Forex & debt day ahead         
    Index of diaries              
    Upcoming Reuters polls       
    Week ahead in Asia & Pacific 
    General and Political         
    Economic Events                 
    Government Debt Auctions        
    Equities                        
    Grains and Oilseeds           
    Softs                         
    Metals                        
    Energy                          
    Sports                        
    Holidays                        
    All Diaries                       
    For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

 (Compiled by Shinichi Saoshiro)

