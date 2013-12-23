FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Japan - Dec 24
December 23, 2013 / 10:01 PM / 4 years ago

DIARY-Japan - Dec 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic
indicators click. For top news click 
    - All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
    - Times in GMT. Asterisks** indicate GMT is previous day.
    - Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily
mean that Reuters will cover it.
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Tuesday, Dec. 24
    **2350 - Ministry of Finance announces customs-cleared
energy imports data for November
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Wednesday, Dec. 25
    0130 - Two-year government bond auction
    0400 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at the
Keidanren business lobby
    0430 - Trade ministry releases Jan-March crude steel demand
forecast
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Thursday, Dec. 26
    **2350 - Bank of Japan releases minutes of its Nov. 20-21
meeting
    0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan weekly data on crude
oil, kerosene, gasoline stocks, refinery run rates
    0500 - November housing starts
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Friday, Dec. 27
    **2330 - November unemployment rate
    **2330 - November all households spending
    **2350 - November Tokyo core CPI
    **2350 - December nationwide core CPI
    **2350 - November retail sales
    **2350 - Weekly capital flows
    0130 - November overtime pay
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Monday, Dec. 30
    **2350 - December manufacturing PMI
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Tuesday, Dec. 31
    -- Tokyo financial markets closed
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Wednesday, Jan. 1
    -- Tokyo financial markets closed for public holiday
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Thursday, Jan. 2
    -- Tokyo financial markets closed
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Friday, Jan. 3
    -- Tokyo financial markets closed
    -------------------------------------------------------
 Other Japan diaries:
    Live Japan economic data         
    Japan holidays               
    Diaries in Japanese           
 Global diaries:
    Live G7 Economic Indicators      
    Forex & debt day ahead         
    Index of diaries              
    Upcoming Reuters polls       
    Week ahead in Asia & Pacific 
    General and Political         
    Economic Events                 
    Government Debt Auctions        
    Equities                        
    Grains and Oilseeds           
    Softs                         
    Metals                        
    Energy                          
    Sports                        
    Holidays                        
    All Diaries                       
    For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

 (Compiled by Shinichi Saoshiro)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
