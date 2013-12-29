FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Japan - Dec 30
December 29, 2013 / 10:01 PM / 4 years ago

DIARY-Japan - Dec 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic
indicators click. For top news click 
    - All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
    - Times in GMT. Asterisks** indicate GMT is previous day.
    - Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily
mean that Reuters will cover it.
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Monday, Dec. 30
    No major events scheduled
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Tuesday, Dec. 31
    -- Tokyo financial markets closed
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Wednesday, Jan. 1
    -- Tokyo financial markets closed for public holiday
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Thursday, Jan. 2
    -- Tokyo financial markets closed
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Friday, Jan. 3
    -- Tokyo financial markets closed
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Monday, Jan. 6
    No major events scheduled
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Tuesday, Jan. 7
    0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
    0130 - Ten-year government bond auction
    -------------------------------------------------------
 Other Japan diaries:
    Live Japan economic data         
    Japan holidays               
    Diaries in Japanese           
 Global diaries:
    Live G7 Economic Indicators      
    Forex & debt day ahead         
    Index of diaries              
    Upcoming Reuters polls       
    Week ahead in Asia & Pacific 
    General and Political         
    Economic Events                 
    Government Debt Auctions        
    Equities                        
    Grains and Oilseeds           
    Softs                         
    Metals                        
    Energy                          
    Sports                        
    Holidays                        
    All Diaries                       
    For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

 (Compiled by Shinichi Saoshiro)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
