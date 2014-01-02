DIARY-Japan - Jan 3

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click - All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise. - Times in GMT. Asterisks** indicate GMT is previous day. - Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it. ------------------------------------------------------- Friday, Jan. 3 -- Tokyo financial markets closed ------------------------------------------------------- Monday, Jan. 6 No major events scheduled ------------------------------------------------------- Tuesday, Jan. 7 0120 - Three-month discount bill auction 0130 - Ten-year government bond auction ------------------------------------------------------- Wednesday, Jan. 8 0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan weekly data on crude oil, kerosene, gasoline stocks, refinery run rates ------------------------------------------------------- Thursday, Jan. 9 0120 - Three-month discount bill auction 0130 - Inflation-linked government bond auction ------------------------------------------------------- Friday, Jan. 10 **2350 - December foreign reserves 0120 - Six-month discount bill auction 0500 - November coincident indicator index ------------------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries: Live Japan economic data Japan holidays Diaries in Japanese Global diaries: Live G7 Economic Indicators Forex & debt day ahead Index of diaries Upcoming Reuters polls Week ahead in Asia & Pacific General and Political Economic Events Government Debt Auctions Equities Grains and Oilseeds Softs Metals Energy Sports Holidays All Diaries For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts (Compiled by Shinichi Saoshiro)