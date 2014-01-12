DIARY-Japan - Jan 13

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click - All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise. - Times in GMT. Asterisks** indicate GMT is previous day. - Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it. ------------------------------------------------------- Monday, Jan. 13 Tokyo financial markets closed for public holiday ------------------------------------------------------- Tuesday, Jan. 14 **2350 - November current account 0500 - December economy watchers survey ------------------------------------------------------- Wednesday, Jan. 15 0120 - One-year discount bill auction 0130 - Thirty-year government bond auction ------------------------------------------------------- Thursday, Jan. 16 **2350 - November machinery orders **2350 - December corporate goods price index 0120 - Three-month discount bill auction 0300 - Petroleum association releases weekly data on crude oil stocks ------------------------------------------------------- Friday, Jan. 17 0130 - Liquidity enhancing government bond auction 0200 - Utilities release monthly data on fuel use, power generation 0500 - December consumer confidence ------------------------------------------------------- Monday, Jan. 20 0430 - November revised industrial output ------------------------------------------------------- Tuesday, Jan. 21 0120 - Two-month discount bill auction 0130 - Five-year government bond auction ------------------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries: Live Japan economic data Japan holidays Diaries in Japanese Global diaries: Live G7 Economic Indicators Forex & debt day ahead Index of diaries Upcoming Reuters polls Week ahead in Asia & Pacific General and Political Economic Events Government Debt Auctions Equities Grains and Oilseeds Softs Metals Energy Sports Holidays All Diaries For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts (Compiled by Shinichi Saoshiro)