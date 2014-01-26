FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Japan - Jan 27
January 26, 2014 / 10:01 PM / 4 years ago

DIARY-Japan - Jan 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic
indicators click. For top news click 
    - All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
    - Times in GMT. Asterisks** indicate GMT is previous day.
    - Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily
mean that Reuters will cover it.
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Monday, Jan. 27
    **2350 - December trade data
    **2350 - December customs-cleared energy imports data 
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Tuesday, Jan. 28
    -- Finance Minister Taro Aso, Economics Minister Akira Amari
post-cabinet meeting news conferences
    0130 - Liquidity-enhancing government bond auction
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Wednesday, Jan. 29
    0300 - Petroleum association releases weekly data on crude
oil stocks
    0700 - Sumitimo Mitsui Financial Group announces
quarterly earnings
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Thursday, Jan. 30
    **2350 - December retail sales
    **2350 - Weekly capital flows data
    0030 - Ministry of finance releases detailed energy and
commodities import data for December
    0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
    0130 - Two-year government bond auction
    0400 - Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp announces
quarterly earnings
    0430 - Shikoku Electric Power Co announces
quarterly earnings
    0600 - Hokuriku Elec announces quarterly earnings
    0610 - Tohoku Electric Power Co announces quarterly
earnings
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Friday, Jan. 31
    -- Finance Minister Taro Aso, Economics Minister Akira Amari
hold post-cabinet meeting news conferences
    **2330 - December unemployment rate
    **2330 - December nationwide CPI
    **2330 - December Tokyo CPI
    **2330 - December all households spending
    **2350 - December industrial output
    0013 - January manufacturing PMI
    0430 - Trade ministry announces crude oil imports from Iran
and other countries
    0500 - Tokyo Gas Co announces quarterly earnings
    0500 - December housing starts
    0600 - Honda Motor Co announces quarterly earnings
    0620 - Kansai Electric Power Co announces quarterly
earnings
    0700 - Tokyo Electric Power Co announces quarterly
earnings
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Monday, Feb. 3
    **2350 - October-December MOF business capex
    -------------------------------------------------------
 Other Japan diaries:
    Live Japan economic data         
    Japan holidays               
    Diaries in Japanese           
 Global diaries:
    Live G7 Economic Indicators      
    Forex & debt day ahead         
    Index of diaries              
    Upcoming Reuters polls       
    Week ahead in Asia & Pacific 
    General and Political         
    Economic Events                 
    Government Debt Auctions        
    Equities                        
    Grains and Oilseeds           
    Softs                         
    Metals                        
    Energy                          
    Sports                        
    Holidays                        
    All Diaries                       
    For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

 (Compiled by Shinichi Saoshiro)

