DIARY-Japan - Jan 27

Monday, Jan. 27 **2350 - December trade data **2350 - December customs-cleared energy imports data ------------------------------------------------------- Tuesday, Jan. 28 -- Finance Minister Taro Aso, Economics Minister Akira Amari post-cabinet meeting news conferences 0130 - Liquidity-enhancing government bond auction ------------------------------------------------------- Wednesday, Jan. 29 0300 - Petroleum association releases weekly data on crude oil stocks 0700 - Sumitimo Mitsui Financial Group announces quarterly earnings ------------------------------------------------------- Thursday, Jan. 30 **2350 - December retail sales **2350 - Weekly capital flows data 0030 - Ministry of finance releases detailed energy and commodities import data for December 0120 - Three-month discount bill auction 0130 - Two-year government bond auction 0400 - Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp announces quarterly earnings 0430 - Shikoku Electric Power Co announces quarterly earnings 0600 - Hokuriku Elec announces quarterly earnings 0610 - Tohoku Electric Power Co announces quarterly earnings ------------------------------------------------------- Friday, Jan. 31 -- Finance Minister Taro Aso, Economics Minister Akira Amari hold post-cabinet meeting news conferences **2330 - December unemployment rate **2330 - December nationwide CPI **2330 - December Tokyo CPI **2330 - December all households spending **2350 - December industrial output 0013 - January manufacturing PMI 0430 - Trade ministry announces crude oil imports from Iran and other countries 0500 - Tokyo Gas Co announces quarterly earnings 0500 - December housing starts 0600 - Honda Motor Co announces quarterly earnings 0620 - Kansai Electric Power Co announces quarterly earnings 0700 - Tokyo Electric Power Co announces quarterly earnings ------------------------------------------------------- Monday, Feb. 3 **2350 - October-December MOF business capex -------------------------------------------------------