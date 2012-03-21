FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Japan - March 22
#Energy
March 21, 2012 / 11:21 PM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Japan - March 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Following are some of the leading stories in the Thursday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

- South Korea to extend missile range (Asahi)

- Alleged insider trading by Chuo Mitsui Asset involving new share issue by Inpex based on information given by lead manager Nomura (Mainichi)

- Final draft to review business of Tepco shows outsiders to comprise majority of board members (Yomiuri)

-- Consortium of Japanese firms to launch desalination project in India (Nikkei)

