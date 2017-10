TOKYO, March 23 - Following are some of the leading stories in the Friday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

- Land prices soar in higher ground areas in Miyagi prefecture. (Asahi)

- Government to secure 2/3 of Tepco voting rights (Mainichi)

- Bill to regroup 5 postal firms into 4 to be enacted during current Diet session (Yomiuri)

- Idemitsu, other firms to build Japan’s largest geothermal power plant in Fukushima (Nikkei)