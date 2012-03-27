PRESS DIGEST - Japan - March 28

TOKYO, March 27 - Following are some of the leading stories in the Wednesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

-- Content of major high school textbooks up by 10 percent under government’s new curriculum guidelines (Asahi)

-- Leadership of ruling DPJ not to make numerical growth goals condition for tax hike (Mainichi)

-- DPJ leaders include 3 percent economic growth goals in consumption tax hike bill (Yomiuri)

-- Sharp to form alliance with Taiwan’s Hon Hai group (Nikkei)