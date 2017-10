Following are some of the leading stories in the Monday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

-- 55 pct of people surveyed opposed to government decision to reactivate Oi reactors (Asahi)

-- Kim Jong Un has allowed discussion on possible introduction of capitalism in economic reform (Mainichi)

-- Series of terrorist attacks occur in Afghanistan (Yomiuri)

-- Japan, Turkey to bid jointly on Iraqi infrastructure (Nikkei)