Following are some of the leading stories in the Wednesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

- Tokyo Governor Ishihara’s remark on buying Senkaku islets causes controversy (Asahi)

- Suspended ceilings collapsed at 2,000 facilities in March 2011 disaster (Mainichi)

- Japan marks largest-ever population fall of 259,000 in 2011 (Yomiuri, Nikkei)