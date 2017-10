Following are some of the leading stories in the Tuesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

-- 43 pct of host prefecture residents oppose restart of Oi nuclear plant (Asahi)

-- 3 electric power companies expect summer supply shortage (Yomiuri)

-- Electric power supply capacity in western Japan to be 3.6 pct short of demand this summer (Nikkei)

-- Police admit fault in investigation of stalking case (Mainichi)