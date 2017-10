Following are some of the leading stories in the Thursday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

- Democrats propose extending current Diet session until September 8 (Asahi)

- DPJ, LDP, New Komeito jointly submit bills for social security, tax reform to lower house (Mainichi, Yomiuri)

- Nissan Motor Co to slash domestic production capacity by 15 percent (Nikkei)